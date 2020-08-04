Sections
Nisai, Cohort Go team up for a new payment solution

Tuesday 4 August 2020 12:26 CET | News

Cohort Go has partnered with Nisai Learning to provide a cheaper and easier way for online learners to pay their tuition fees. 

Nisai is an online learning provider, and it administers innovative education programmes to over 1,200 students worldwide. The company supports students with barriers to learning including illness, mental health conditions, and challenging behaviours, and via this partnership with Cohort Go, Nisai further propels its mission by making learning more affordable for students and their families.

Through Cohort Go’s online payments solution, Nisai students have the ability to pay for courses in their local currency, avoiding expensive foreign exchange rates and transfer fees. The partnership provides a convenient payment method for those learning online. The payment solution facilitates Nisai’s internal reconciliation process, reducing administrative effort by providing an overview of all payments from initiated to settled. 


