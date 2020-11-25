New measures to boost data sharing proposed by the EC

The European Commission has proposed new rules on data governance to better exploit the potential of ever-growing data in a trustworthy European framework.
The Regulation aims to support data sharing across the EU and between sectors to create wealth for society, increase control and trust of both citizens and companies regarding their data. To support this regulation, in February 2020, the Commission proposed nine data spaces, ranging from industry to energy, and from health to the European Green Deal.
Delivering on the announcement in the data strategy, the Regulation will create the basis for a new European way of data governance in line with personal data protection (GDPR) and consumer protection and competition rules.
The regulation offers an alternative model to the data-handling practices of the big tech platforms. This new approach proposes a model based on the neutrality and transparency of data intermediaries, which are organisers of data sharing or pooling, to increase trust. To ensure this neutrality, the data-sharing intermediary cannot deal in the data on its own account and will have to comply with strict requirements.
Furthermore, the regulation includes measures to facilitate the reuse of certain data held by the public sector. For example, the reuse of health data could advance research to find cures for rare or chronic diseases. Plus, it brings means to give Europeans control on the use of the data they generate, by making it easier and safer for companies and individuals to voluntarily make their data available for the wider common good under clear conditions.
More dedicated proposals on data spaces are expected to follow in 2021, complemented by a Data Act to foster data sharing among businesses, and between business and governments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions