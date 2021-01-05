Nets to acquire Checkout Finland

According to the press release, Checkout Finland is part of OP Financial Group and is a rapidly growing player in the Finnish payment landscape, serving both ecommerce and physical stores with a wide array of payment options, together with mobile payment solutions.
Moreover, Nets established a 10-year partnership with OP Financial Group in 2017 in relation to merchant acquiring and is now taking Finnish ecommerce know-how to the next level with the acquisition of Checkout Finland. The completion of the transaction is subject to approval from FIN-FSA, and the transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2021.
Overall, in recent years, the payment industry has seen accelerating consolidation across Europe, with Nets as an active player through several high-profile mergers and acquisitions, most recently, the announced merger with Italy-based Nexi, but also several others in fast-growing and under-penetrated geographies including Poland and DACH.
