|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nets to acquire Checkout Finland

Tuesday 5 January 2021 12:48 CET | News

Nets has announced the acquisition of Checkout Finland via Finnish online payment pioneer Paytrail, which is part of Nets Group.

According to the press release, Checkout Finland is part of OP Financial Group and is a rapidly growing player in the Finnish payment landscape, serving both ecommerce and physical stores with a wide array of payment options, together with mobile payment solutions. 

Moreover, Nets established a 10-year partnership with OP Financial Group in 2017 in relation to merchant acquiring and is now taking Finnish ecommerce know-how to the next level with the acquisition of Checkout Finland. The completion of the transaction is subject to approval from FIN-FSA, and the transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2021.

Overall, in recent years, the payment industry has seen accelerating consolidation across Europe, with Nets as an active player through several high-profile mergers and acquisitions, most recently, the announced merger with Italy-based Nexi, but also several others in fast-growing and under-penetrated geographies including Poland and DACH. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Nets, acquisition, M&A, Checkout Finland, Paytrail, Nets Group, ecommerce, mobile payments, merchant acquiring, Nexi
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like