Kroger unveils contactless payments pilot

The pilot includes the acceptance of Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, mobile banking apps, and contactless chip cards, underpinned by near-field communication (NFC) technology.
Kroger launches QFC contactless payments pilot at QFC stores, enabling shoppers to use Apple Pay and Google Pay during grocery shopping trips. The contactless payment solution aims to hel make life easier for many customers and provide the freedom of choice among various options, including cash, debit, credit, and check.
Kroger's tech team recently enabled NFC payments at 61 QFC stores. The NFC technology uses a radio frequency field to transmit data between two devices – a mobile device and PIN pad – eliminating physical contact. Thus, customers can place their mobile device or contactless chip card near the PIN pad and payment data is transmitted from the device or card to the terminal to process the transaction. Kroger offers the following contactless solutions:
