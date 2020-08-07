Sections
News

Kroger unveils contactless payments pilot

Friday 7 August 2020 12:52 CET | News

The Kroger Co. has announced the launch of a contactless payments pilot across the QFC division, allowing customers to use their mobile device for a seamless checkout experience. 

The pilot includes the acceptance of Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, mobile banking apps, and contactless chip cards, underpinned by near-field communication (NFC) technology.

Kroger launches QFC contactless payments pilot at QFC stores, enabling shoppers to use Apple Pay and Google Pay during grocery shopping trips. The contactless payment solution aims to hel make life easier for many customers and provide the freedom of choice among various options, including cash, debit, credit, and check.

Kroger's tech team recently enabled NFC payments at 61 QFC stores. The NFC technology uses a radio frequency field to transmit data between two devices – a mobile device and PIN pad – eliminating physical contact. Thus, customers can place their mobile device or contactless chip card near the PIN pad and payment data is transmitted from the device or card to the terminal to process the transaction. Kroger offers the following contactless solutions:

  • Kroger Pay: a touchless mobile payment solution that securely combines a customer's payment and loyalty card information to create a faster checkout experience. Customers are provided a single-use QR code to scan at the terminal to quickly communicate their payment and loyalty card information.
  • Scan, Bag, Go: the improved Scan, Bag, Go technology allows customers to scan their groceries using their mobile device, bag their own products, and pay via the Kroger app.
  • Pickup and Delivery: customers can place a grocery order via Kroger.com or the Kroger mobile app for delivery or free pickup. Kroger now also accepts SNAP/EBT benefits for its grocery pickup service.

