News

Kredivo partners with IKEA Indonesia to offer instalment payments

Thursday 16 December 2021 14:28 CET | News

Indonesia-based BNPL platform Kredivo has expanded its reach in the retail sector by offering the Buy Now, Pay Later solution for IKEA’s customers in Indonesia.

This partnership allows customers to shop for IKEA products using Kredivo as a payment method on the IKEA Indonesia website as well as offline stores, and choose to pay in 30 days or 3 months with 0% interest, or take 6 and 12 month instalments with only 2.6% interest per month.

The increasing number of people who are renovating their homes for the convenience of doing indoor activities, such as working or studying at home, has resulted in an increasing demand for furniture and furnishings, according to Kredivo. This growth is further reinforced by the reallocation of household spending to the furniture category, as well as the behavioural shift to online shopping on ecommerce, the company added.


Keywords: online payments, BNPL, instalment payments, payment methods, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Indonesia
