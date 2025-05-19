Subscribe
Klarna reports steep losses as IPO plans remain uncertain

Friday 23 May 2025 13:55 CET | News

Klarna has reported a net loss of USD 99 million for the first quarter of 2025, more than double the USD 47 million it posted during the same period last year.

 

The Swedish payments company attributed the increased deficit to one-time expenses linked to restructuring, share-based compensation, and depreciation. Despite the wider loss, Klarna’s revenue rose 13% year-over-year, reaching USD 701 million. The company also reported having 100 million active users and 724,000 merchant partners worldwide. 

Plans for a US initial public offering remain suspended. Klarna paused its IPO efforts in April, citing unstable market conditions triggered by new tariff proposals announced by US President Donald Trump. StubHub, another tech firm, also halted its IPO plans in response to the same market factors. 

In recent years, Klarna has emphasised its use of artificial intelligence, entering a partnership with OpenAI in 2023. By 2024, the company had rolled out an AI-driven customer service tool built using OpenAI’s technology. Representatives from Klarna said that these AI tools contributed to a 40% reduction in workforce, helping to streamline operations. 

The company's public messaging prior to the IPO delay included a heavy focus on positioning itself as an AI-centric financial services provider.

 

Other noteworthy partnerships 

Klarna partnered with eBay in April 2025, aiming to offer an optimised and flexible shopping experience for customers in the US. Following this announcement, eBay rolled out Klarna’s flexible payment options to its customers and shoppers in the US.

According to the official press release, shoppers gained the ability to pay for eligible eBay purchases in the US while using Klarna’s flexible payment options. This included Pay in 4, a product which was developed to allow customers to split their purchase into four interest-free payments, as well as Financing, which offers flexible payment plans for larger purchases. 

For more information about Klarna, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Source: Link


Industry Events

