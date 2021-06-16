|
IXOPAY partners with Silverflow for payments orchestration

Wednesday 16 June 2021 12:32 CET | News

Payments technology company Silverflow has teamed with Austria-based payment orchestration platform IXOPAY to upgrade the latter’s card payments processes to cloud based acquiring.

IXOPAY clients, such as financially licensed institutions, payment service providers, and ISOs, will benefit from cloud based acquiring and risk management functions. From one platform, users benefit from simplified integrations of acquirers, payment service providers, and risk service providers. 

Through a single API, Silverflow users can establish or retain an existing commercial agreement with any acquirer without having to connect to that acquirer’s legacy platform. Once the acquirer’s BIN/ICA is loaded onto the Silverflow platform, card processing becomes available to those users as well as full data and cost transparency coupled with chargeback handling. Scheme updates, mandates, and innovation are deployed on Silverflow’s platform.

IXOPAY is a payments orchestration platform enabling payment processing. IXOPAY fulfills the needs of merchants as well as those of white label clients: payment service providers (PSPs), acquirers and independent sales organisations (ISOs). 

Keywords: IXOPAY, partnership, cloud services, online payments, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
