Interstellar and Velo Labs to integrate their teams

Thursday 18 March 2021 15:39 CET | News

US-based blockchain financial protocol provider Velo Labs and online payment platform provider Interstellar have announced the integration of their two teams, with the support of their partner organisations, Stellar Development Foundation and Lightnet Group.

The companies informed that the integration was made in a bid to combine the ecosystems of the two organisations to build a global settlement network that aims to enable faster, cheaper, and more transparent cross-border payments.

Over the course of the 2020, with the support of the Interstellar team, Velo has accomplished milestones, including the issuance of Velo Tokens on the Stellar network, the listing of Velo Tokens on major exchanges (KuCoin, VCC, OKEx, and MXC), the development of the Velo Protocol with core functions (Digital Credit Issuance System, the Digital Reserve System, and the Hermes Warp Protocol), and the completion of its first live transactions using its Federated Credit Exchange network in December 2020. The two companies have set out a 2021 roadmap to build solutions for individuals, businesses, financial institutions, and their customers. The companies also aim to drive greater adoption of the Velo protocol and increase the number of transactions over Stellar DEX and Velo FCX.


Keywords: Interstellar, Velo Labs, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
