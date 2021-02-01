|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Innovative Payment Solutions partners with Golden Money Transfer

Tuesday 2 February 2021 12:23 CET | News

Innovative Payment Solutions (IPSI) has announced an agency agreement with Golden Money Transfer (GMT) to facilitate its money transmission service to Mexico.

According to the press release, the agreement comes to facilitate IPSI’s cross-border payments infrastructure, help lower costs for international remittances, allowing the company to service consumers, including unbanked and underbanked communities. 

Moreover, the agreement will provide IPSI access to a licensed money transmitter with origination capabilities in 30 key states, proven compliance expertise, access to foreign exchange services, distribution to any bank account in Mexico, and cash distribution at close to 25,000 bricks and mortar locations throughout Mexico. 

Furthermore, settlement and distribution (including employee salaries disbursement to prepaid cards) will be handled by GMT as the company is specialised in Latin America and other hard to reach destinations. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Innovative Payment Solutions, Golden Money Transfer, subisenn partnership, global money transfers, cross-border payments, unbanked, underbanked, remittances
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Mexico
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like