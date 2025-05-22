Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Google rolls out new shopping experience in AI Mode

Thursday 22 May 2025 11:11 CET | News

Google has rolled out its new shopping experience in AI Mode, providing visuals, smart guidance, and reliable product data, as well as a virtual dressing room feature and a new agentic checkout experience. 

Through its new AI Mode shopping experience, Google aims to merge Gemini capabilities with its Shopping Graph to support users in browsing for inspiration, thinking through considerations, and narrowing down products. The Shopping Graph currently has over 50 billion product listings, from both global retailers and smaller shops, each including details such as reviews, prices, colour options, and availability. Additionally, to facilitate accurate information, Google refreshes the product listings every hour. The panel also dynamically updates with relevant products and images, enabling users to pinpoint what they are looking for and discover new brands.

Google rolls out new shopping experience in AI Mode

According to Google, these shopping features are set to be released to AI Mode in the US in the upcoming months.

A simplified approach to shopping

Once a user decides on a product, Google’s new agentic checkout is set to allow them to purchase at a price that meets their budget. Customers need to tap the ‘track price’ option on any product listing and set the size, colour, and the amount they want to spend. Google then updates them on any price drops through notifications, and when they are ready to buy, they need to confirm the purchase details and tap ‘buy for me’. Google adds the item to the user’s cart on the merchant’s website and completes the checkout process on their behalf with Google Pay. This agentic checkout capability is set to launch in the upcoming period for product listings in the US.

Furthermore, Google customers will be able to virtually try on apparel listings by uploading a photo. The technology is supported by a new customer image generation model for fashion, which has a solid understanding of human body proportions and nuances of clothing. Also, the solution preserves this data when applied to poses in photos, resulting in a try-on experience that meets the needs of users. At the time of writing, the try-on experiment was introduced in Search Labs in the US.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, Agentic AI, AI agents, online shopping, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Google
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Google

|
Discover all the Company news on Google and other articles related to Google in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like