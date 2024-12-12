GoCardless and Endava partner to streamline bank payment solutions

As part of the collaboration, Endava will integrate and manage GoCardless payment solutions for enterprise clients undergoing large-scale digital transformation projects. This partnership is expected to expedite the implementation of bank payment systems, enabling organisations to benefit from the features of these solutions more quickly.
Through this partnership, joint clients will gain access to GoCardless' Direct Debit system, which facilitates recurring payments by automatically withdrawing funds from payers’ accounts on due dates. This capability is designed to support revenue predictability, improve cash flow, and reduce the need for follow-up on late payments.
Additionally, GoCardless' Open Banking-based Instant Bank Pay feature will be available for one-off payments. By combining Direct Debit and Instant Bank Pay on a single platform, enterprise businesses can streamline both recurring and one-off payment processes, improving the payment experience for their customers.
Officials from Endava highlighted the importance of innovation in addressing business challenges. They noted that payments, often overlooked, can be a critical source of growth and efficiency. Representatives from GoCardless emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership. They commented that the collaboration would allow GoCardless to reach larger organisations and support their payment needs at scale, describing the relationship as an important step in the company's growth.
GoCardless is a global provider of bank payment solutions, supporting nearly 100,000 businesses across more than 30 countries. Its platform facilitates both recurring and one-off payments via Direct Debit, real-time payments, and Open Banking. Headquartered in the UK, GoCardless operates offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia, and the United States.
As for Endava, it specialises in next-generation technology services, working with clients across industries such as payments, finance, healthcare, and telecommunications. With a global workforce of over 11,800 employees, Endava supports businesses in navigating digital transformations through custom technological solutions.
For more information about GoCardless, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions