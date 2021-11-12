|
News

G+D named winner of the CBDC Challenge

Friday 12 November 2021 14:19 CET | News

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has included Giesecke + Devrient (G+D) on the list of the winners of the Global Central Bank Digital Currency Challenge (CBDC).
G+D Filia was created as a solution that allows secure, consecutive offline payments and combines the advantages of today’s cash with users’ requirements in the digital world. The app is secure, accessible, reliable, and protects users’ data while meeting the legal requirements standard.

G+D’s solution Filia is considered universally applicable and an inclusive payment method that doesn’t require a smartphone or bank account. Clients who opt for Filia can benefit from universal accessibility to digital payments, while the solution can be used with smart cards, smartphones, smartwatches, and digital wallets without requiring a pre-opened bank account.


Keywords: online security, online payments, data privacy, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), central bank
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Germany
