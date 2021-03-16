|
Finastra joins FedNow pilot programme

Tuesday 16 March 2021 14:20 CET | News

Finastra has announced that it has joined the Federal Reserve’s FedNow pilot programme to support development, testing, and adoption of the service.

Finastra joins other banks, credit unions, and payments technology organisations in the FedNow community to help shape the future of payments and develop use cases that leverage the FedNow functionality.

As a part of the FedNow pilot programme, Finastra will provide input into the service and adoption roadmap, industry preparation, and overall instant payments strategy. Pilot firms will also have the opportunity to work with the FedNow service prior to general availability.

Finastra’s payment solutions provide financial institutions with tools such as immediate/real-time payment schemes, open APIs, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing.


