News

Fattmerchant launches payment solution for SaaS companies, Omni Connect

Thursday 14 May 2020 15:06 CET | News

US-based merchant service provider Fattmerchant has announced the launch of a payments platform for SaaS companies called Omni Connect.

According to IBS intelligence, the platform combines the necessary tools required to enable software companies to become payment facilitators (payfacs) and accept payments within their platforms, while alleviating the need of establishing relationships with sponsor banks.

Moreover, the Omni Connect integration is housed under a single API, brings FINCEN regulations to the forefront, and avoids underwriting, while giving ISVs’ merchants up and running within 20 minutes. Besides, the platform allows customers to view and respond to chargebacks in real time and helps software companies to monetise the transactions through their platform with features like API documentation, risk monitoring, payment features, merchant onboarding, and payment support.

Overall, Omni Connect helps software companies become payfacs by themselves without the need of being registered to a payment facilitator or becoming an ISO, therefore reducing costs, IBSintelligence concluded.




Keywords: Fattmerchant, product launch, payments platform, SaaS, Omni Connect, US, API, FINCEN, ISVs, chargebacks, ISO, payfac
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
