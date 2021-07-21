|
|
|
|
|
|
Exact Payments launches new payments platform

Wednesday 21 July 2021 14:26 CET | News

Exact Payments has launched its next generation payment gateway, which is now fully deployed in the Amazon Web Services Cloud. 

According to the press release, the new platform represents a comprehensive technology upgrade and positions the company to set a new standard of performance in the industry. Exact's new payment gateway is engineered from the ground up to drive the highest level of reliability, scalability and transaction response times.  Leveraging the power of AWS Cloud infrastructure, Exact is now able to offer an industry leading 99.99% service level guarantee. 

The new Exact Payments gateway features a comprehensive suite of advanced functionality for digital commerce including: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Paypal, EMV® 3-D Secure, recurring billing, tokenization and level 2 & 3 processing. Included in this launch, the company also released its suite of modern REST APIs and an open developer portal.  

Exact Payments is a provider of high performance payment solutions for bank partners, software platforms, and omnichannel merchants. The company's cloud technology is built for scale and offers modern REST APIs, PCI-compliant hosted payment pages and an intuitive virtual terminal/management portal.  Exact is integrated with leading processors in the US and Canada including Fiserv/First Data, Elavon, Global Payments/TSYS, Chase Canada, and Moneris. 


More: Link


