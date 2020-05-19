Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ECOMMPAY teams up with Trustly

Tuesday 19 May 2020 15:12 CET | News

Payment service provider and direct card acquirer ECOMMPAY has teamed up with account-to-account payment processor Trustly, to offer three months of free processing.

Direct bank transfer is still one of the most popular methods of payment in Europe. With Trustly, one can accept instant bank payments on their website from 29 countries in the European market, which is expected to reduce cart abandonment and increase payment conversions. 

Even if mobile banking is now one of the most heavily used banking channels (with the average person now interacting with a banking app 8.4 times per day over a 30 day period), more than 50% of ecommerce stores and websites don’t offer direct bank transfer as a payment method. As gen-Z becomes more influential, the adoption of credit cards is dropping, paving the way for direct bank transfers to become the preferred method of payment. 

Together, Trustly and ECOMMPAY aim to provide a futureproof method of payment for customers, and the first three months of Trustly processing are free of charge.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ECOMMPAY, partnership, Trustly, card acquirer, payment service provider
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like