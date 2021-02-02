|
Ecommerce in Germany was worth EUR 83.3 bln in 2020, Bevh reported

Tuesday 2 February 2021 13:48 CET | News

Ecommerce association Bevh has reported that ecommerce in Germany was worth EUR 83.3 billion in 2020.

According to Ecommerce News Europe, this is an increase of 14.6% compared to 2019's situation. The increase was caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdowns. In 2019, ecommerce in Germany was worth EUR 72.6 billion. The new numbers come from ecommerce association Bevh. 

The company stated that in 2020 approximately one in eight euros of household expenditure on goods were spent online. Although grocery stores, drugstores, and pharmacies remained open in Germany, goods such as groceries and pharmaceutical products still recorded the strongest growth in online retail.

Moreover, it was reported that one in three online buyers in 2020 were older than 60 years. Although in 2019 this age group accounted for less than a quarter of ecommerce sales in Germany, now four out of ten online customers order more than once a week.


Keywords: Behv, study, research, ecommerce, Germany, coronavirus, pandemic, online retail, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Germany
