EBANX offers debit payment solutions for all global merchants in Brazil

According to the press release, by integrating once with the EBANX debit card solution for the country, merchants will be able to offer Brazil-based consumers the option to pay by using a variety of debit cards, from both local and global schemes, including the virtual debit card recently launched by the Brazilian Caixa Econômica Federal.
Therefore, EBANX is one of the players in the market ready to offer this Brazilian local payment method in online commerce. Besides, the company registered a growth of 115% in the total processed volume (TPV) with the payment method in June 2020, compared to the same month in 2019. Since April 2020, the average growth rate has been 9% month over month in the total value of payments made with debit cards.
