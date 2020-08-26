Sections
News

EBANX offers debit payment solutions for all global merchants in Brazil

Wednesday 26 August 2020 13:27 CET | News

Payments company EBANX has announced that it will provide debit card payment processing in Brazil to all global merchants. 

According to the press release, by integrating once with the EBANX debit card solution for the country, merchants will be able to offer Brazil-based consumers the option to pay by using a variety of debit cards, from both local and global schemes, including the virtual debit card recently launched by the Brazilian Caixa Econômica Federal. 

Therefore, EBANX is one of the players in the market ready to offer this Brazilian local payment method in online commerce. Besides, the company registered a growth of 115% in the total processed volume (TPV) with the payment method in June 2020, compared to the same month in 2019. Since April 2020, the average growth rate has been 9% month over month in the total value of payments made with debit cards. 

Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people purchased online for the first time, thus establishing debit as an option for online commerce is necessary. Consequently, the initiative will ultimately benefit everyone, as more consumers will be included in the digital commerce – local and global – and businesses all around the world will see their total addressable market increase, EBANX stated.

Keywords: EBANX, debit card, payment processing, Brazil, global merchants, merchants, Caixa Econômica Federal, local payment method, ecommerce, COVID-19, online commerce, online shopping, digital commerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Brazil
Payments & Commerce

