Dwolla launches real-time payments solution in US

Monday 12 April 2021 13:36 CET | News

US-based payment platform Dwolla has launched its Real-Time Payments solution, a payment option that allows users to send money directly to a bank account using the RTP Network.

Dwolla’s solution for programmable real-time payments is offered with the help of Cross River Bank. Existing clients can use the new payment method by changing a single line of code to initiate an RTP transaction using the Dwolla API.

By integrating Dwolla’s API, businesses can initiate transfers across multiple payment modalities (ACH, Push-to-Debit, RTP) to their vendors and customers. The RTP Network transfers are available at all times.

Companies that integrate with Dwolla’s payment API can configure a tailored payment solution with various pricing options, transfer speeds and support levels, depending on the needs of their customers. With various pricing options, businesses can pay per-transaction or exchange a monthly payment for a more expanded feature set and premium support.

Keywords: real-time payments, API, clearing house, instant payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online Payments
Countries: United States
