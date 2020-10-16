dLocal, Nuitée to expand travel booking services in emerging markets

Leveraging dLocal’s cross-border payments platform, Nuitée customers in Mexico are now able to pay with bank transfer and local credit card payments, including Mastercard, Visa, and American Express credit cards issued by local banks, and pay in Mexican Pesos, reducing friction from the checkout experience. In the coming months Nuitée will also include local credit cards and bank transfers in South Africa.
The integration, which through dLocal’s single API was complete in less than a month, also includes access to the 22 emerging markets covered by dLocal across LATAM, APAC, Middle East and Africa, eliminating the need for additional integrations in the future.
In recent news, dLocal has achieved a USD 1.2 billion valuation after securing a new investment of up to USD 200 million. The company mentioned it aims to use its new funding to accelerate global expansion, targeting 13 new markets.
