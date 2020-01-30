Digital payments to hit record USD 4.7 tln in 2020

This rising trend is set to continue in the following years, with the entire market reaching USD 6.7 trillion by 2023.
Digital payments have had a huge impact on the global payments industry traditionally dominated by cash, credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards. The surge of smart devices and a growing ecommerce market have led to the rapid adoption of digital payments, in both developed and emerging countries.
The global digital payments market is growing at an average annual rate of almost 14% from 2017 to 2023, revealed the Statista Survey on fintech industry. Digital commerce represents the most significant segment of the market, forecast to generate up to 67% of the transactions in the next three years.
However, mPOS payments are set to see the most significant rise in the future, jumping from USD 745 billion transaction value in 2019 to USD 2.1 trillion by 2023. The average transaction value per user in this segment will also increase from just over USD 791 in 2020 to USD 1,289 in 2023.
By geography, China is set to stay the most prominent digital payments market in the world, with 49% of the global market share by 2023. Just two decades ago, China was primarily a cash economy. However, ecommerce giant Alibaba and gaming group Tencent have exploited the country’s widespread smartphone ownership and helped drive a massive shift among Chinese consumers towards digital payments. Today, Chinese companies receive digital payments and use them as an entry point to offer consumers a range of both offline and online products and services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions