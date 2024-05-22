Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Cuckoo Fibre extends collaboration with GoCardless

Wednesday 22 May 2024 09:32 CET | News

UK-based Cuckoo Fibre has announced that it signed a three-year agreement with bank payments company GoCardless to leverage the latter’s Direct Debit features. 

As part of their collaboration, Cuckoo Fibre is set to leverage GoCardless’ Direct Debit capabilities to gather monthly bills from customers, expanding their partnership which was first instituted in 2020. Through this alliance, Cuckoo utilises the fintech’s payment technology to advance its commitment to solidify its position in the industry across the UK. The automated Direct Debit payments are set to offer customers a convenient and efficient bill payment experience.

UK-based Cuckoo Fibre has announced that it signed a three-year agreement with bank payments company GoCardless to leverage the latter’s Direct Debit features.

How will Cuckoo and GoCardless’ collaboration improve the customer experience?

The current announcement allows Cuckoo to advance its customer-centric objectives, with the company already implementing Kraken, a customer service platform, since July 2023 to enhance its solutions and assist its users. In the upcoming period, Kraken plans to introduce additional GoCardless features into its platform, such as Instant Bank Pay. After going live, Cuckoo customers are set to be able to receive access to an improved experience by allowing them to make instant, one-off payments via the same provider that takes their recurring Direct Debits.

Furthermore, the deal solidifies GoCardless’ position in the telecommunication sector, enabling it to serve brands such as bigblu and Aircall. Representatives from GoCardless underlined their enthusiasm over continuing their company’s long-term relationship with Cuckoo, which enables it to deliver on several strategic initiatives. The fintech’s bank payments platform is set to assist Cuckoo scale its operations and execute its growth plans. Also, the Instant Bank Pay integration intends to allow Cuckoo to provide a simplified payment flow as it offers its services across the country.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, SEPA Direct Debit, online payments, customer experience, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Cuckoo Fibre, GoCardless
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Cuckoo Fibre

|

GoCardless

|
Discover all the Company news on Cuckoo Fibre and other articles related to Cuckoo Fibre in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like