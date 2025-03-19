Subscribe
News

Checkbook introduces PayPal and Venmo digital wallet transfers

Wednesday 19 March 2025 10:45 CET | News

Checkbook has introduced a new payment infrastructure that allows businesses to transfer funds directly to customers’ PayPal and Venmo wallets.

 

The integration, now available through Checkbook’s API, aims to facilitate faster and more streamlined digital payments. In essence, it enables businesses to disburse payments without requiring recipients to provide bank details, reducing manual input and minimising delays. By connecting with PayPal and Venmo, Checkboo is looking to accommodate evolving consumer expectations for instant and flexible payment options. 

Regarding these new developments, a representative from Checkbook noted that adding PayPal and Venmo to the platform improves its existing API, covering a significant portion of the US mobile and digital wallet ecosystem. The representative highlighted the growing need for businesses to provide fast and accessible payment methods, aligning with shifting consumer preferences. 

A former executive from PayPal commented that modern payment systems must prioritise both speed and convenience. According to the executive, integrating PayPal and Venmo simplifies money transfers, improving the overall payment experience for businesses and consumers alike. 

The introduction of these payment options is also expected to support financial inclusion by providing access to digital funds for individuals who may not have access to traditional banking services. Additionally, businesses using Checkbook’s platform will have more flexibility in managing payouts, offering recipients multiple payment choices beyond conventional bank transfers.

 

More information about Checkbook 

Checkbook provides a range of payment solutions that include both traditional and digital methods. With this latest development, the company continues its efforts to modernise payment operations while maintaining accessibility for a broad user base. 

In February 2025, Checkbook announced the expansion of its Global Push-to-Card capability supported by Visa.  Through this strategic improvement, Checkbook enabled customers to leverage Visa Direct to deposit funds to bank accounts linked to approximately four billion debit cards in real-time.

Initially, Checkbook and Visa partnered in February 2024, when the two companies aimed to work on expediting disbursements to businesses, institutions, and individuals. As part of their multi-year collaboration, Checkbook implemented Visa Direct, with the move further supporting their relationship and scaling the solutions the company offered to businesses needing to disburse fast and simplified payments to individuals and other enterprises.


Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, digital wallet, money transfer, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Checkbook, PayPal, Venmo
Countries: United States
