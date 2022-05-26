|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Central Insurance chooses One Inc's ClaimsPay two-way payments platform

Thursday 26 May 2022 13:26 CET | News

US-based insurance payments network One Inc has property carrier Central Insurance has selected its ClaimsPay solution to digitise claim payments.

Central Insurance is a property and casualty group operating with combined assets totalling over USD 2 billion. Driven by its commitment to service, Central’s goal is to create a seamless, real-time inbound and outbound digital payments experience that better serves its customers.

Central’s officials stated that implementing One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform will improve customers’ claims experience by expanding payment options and expediting payments. This partnership will simultaneously increase efficiency for their claims team, allowing handlers to spend more time proactively working claim files and communicating with customers.

Commenting on the partnership, One’s representatives stated that many insurers view claims as a pain-point to leverage digital infrastructure, and rapidly adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers to stay ahead of their competition. They are happy that Central Insurance has selected One Inc for both inbound and outbound payments, and they look forward to continuing to grow together.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digitalisation, insurance, partnership, digital payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: One Inc
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

One Inc

|
Discover all the Company news on One Inc and other articles related to One Inc in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like