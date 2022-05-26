Central Insurance chooses One Inc's ClaimsPay two-way payments platform

Central Insurance is a property and casualty group operating with combined assets totalling over USD 2 billion. Driven by its commitment to service, Central’s goal is to create a seamless, real-time inbound and outbound digital payments experience that better serves its customers.
Central’s officials stated that implementing One Inc’s ClaimsPay platform will improve customers’ claims experience by expanding payment options and expediting payments. This partnership will simultaneously increase efficiency for their claims team, allowing handlers to spend more time proactively working claim files and communicating with customers.
Commenting on the partnership, One’s representatives stated that many insurers view claims as a pain-point to leverage digital infrastructure, and rapidly adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers to stay ahead of their competition. They are happy that Central Insurance has selected One Inc for both inbound and outbound payments, and they look forward to continuing to grow together.
