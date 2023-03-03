Brightwell partners with Prepaid Technologies

As a player in the prepaid industry, Prepaid Technologies joins other fintechs that have partnered with Brightwell to strengthen its offerings by providing remittance services and full-time fraud prevention utilising Brightwell’s ReadyRemit and Arden solutions.
Officials from Brightwell said Prepaid Technologies is a company looking for innovative solutions that can be deployed quickly and very cost-effectively to increase revenue and gain more ‘stickiness’ with the end-user by embedding cross-border payments inside of their banking platform.
While the cross-border market is growing exponentially, the industry has many challenges for companies that want to enter the space, including meeting changing compliance standards, securing the licensing to access various corridors, and integrating the new offering within an existing tech stack.
Brightwell’s ReadyRemit solution allows Prepaid Technologies’ cardholders the ability to easily send and receive remittances to 90% of the world’s population. With 10+ years of experience with remittance partner integrations and USD 3 billion in remittance transactions processed, ReadyRemit gives Prepaid Technologies’ cardholders access to near real-time or same-day payments to several delivery channels including bank accounts, mobile wallets, and cash-out locations.
Representatives from Prepaid Technologies commented that they’re happy to partner with Brightwell to bring their ReadyRemit solution to market for their cardholders in need of remittance services from their MyDashCard. Built with the end-user in mind, the ReadyRemit solution offers both an API for their web users and a fully functioning SDK for their mobile apps. This allows for seamless integration with Brightwell’s technology and provides a solution they can easily deploy for their wide range of cardholders.
In addition to integrating ReadyRemit into its platform, Prepaid Technologies is also working with Brightwell to minimise fraud by card testing attacks. With governments and businesses worldwide moving towards a cashless society, card attacks are a growing fraud risk and financial problem for card issuers and programme managers globally. Using Arden, Prepaid Technologies’ prepaid card users are protected from fraud with Brightwell’s full-time fraud prevention and detection solution.
Adding Arden to their existing suite of risk solutions will provide an additional layer of fraud security ensuring high levels of protection for their portfolio and customers.
