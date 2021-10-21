|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Brex announces new API

Thursday 21 October 2021

Brex, a US-based fintech, has rolled out a new API allowing customers to seamlessly manage financial information in a customisable interface.

 

With the Brex API, developers can build workflows that are customised for their companies’ individual needs. The Brex API facilitates transactions across key company processes:

  • Payments: Brex customers can automatically connect with other internal systems to send ACH, wire transfers, or checks from their Brex Cash accounts.

  • Teams: Brex customers can create and manage users through the API. This allows them to bulk onboard new employees and manage reorganisations. Once employees are onboarded, they can be issued virtual cards with customisable spend controls.

  • Transactions: Brex customers can grant secure access to all their Brex account transactions, in turn allowing their customers to reconcile statements, monitor activity, and create reports.

For customers without developers in-house, Brex also announced a partnership with Zapier, which will allow customers to automate workflows between products without having to write a single line of code.

Keywords: online payments, API, transactions , ACH, digital onboarding, spend management
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
