BNPL spend to reach USD 995 bln in 2026, study

The services, which are integrated within ecommerce checkout options, including fixed instalment plans and flexible credit accounts, will fuel the 274% growth through a greater appetite from users for credit to spread costs, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, which has put extreme pressure on user finances. The research identified that, while regulations will inevitably place restrictions on services, such as limiting charges or enforcing affordability checks, these changes will not diminish the appeal or growth of the platforms; merely placing them on a more secure footing. The report recommends that vendors focus on improving the transparency and use of credit assessment and reporting now to minimise future disruption.
The new research, Buy Now, Pay Later: Vendor Strategies, Regulatory Frameworks & Market Forecasts 2021-2026, found that, by 2026, Buy Now, Pay Later services will account for over 24% of global ecommerce transactions for physical goods by value, from just 9% in 2021. The research also found that the global number of Buy Now, Pay Later users will exceed 1.5 billion in 2026, from 340 million in 2021. In turn, the report recommends that ecommerce merchants must integrate Buy Now, Pay Later services immediately, or risk losing transactions to other payment platforms which offer preferable payment options.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions