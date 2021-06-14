|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BNPL spend to reach USD 995 bln in 2026, study

Monday 14 June 2021 12:43 CET | News

A new study from Juniper Research has found that spending via Buy Now, Pay Later services will reach USD 995 billion in 2026, from USD 266 billion in 2021. 

The services, which are integrated within ecommerce checkout options, including fixed instalment plans and flexible credit accounts, will fuel the 274% growth through a greater appetite from users for credit to spread costs, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, which has put extreme pressure on user finances. The research identified that, while regulations will inevitably place restrictions on services, such as limiting charges or enforcing affordability checks, these changes will not diminish the appeal or growth of the platforms; merely placing them on a more secure footing. The report recommends that vendors focus on improving the transparency and use of credit assessment and reporting now to minimise future disruption.

The new research, Buy Now, Pay Later: Vendor Strategies, Regulatory Frameworks & Market Forecasts 2021-2026, found that, by 2026, Buy Now, Pay Later services will account for over 24% of global ecommerce transactions for physical goods by value, from just 9% in 2021. The research also found that the global number of Buy Now, Pay Later users will exceed 1.5 billion in 2026, from 340 million in 2021. In turn, the report recommends that ecommerce merchants must integrate Buy Now, Pay Later services immediately, or risk losing transactions to other payment platforms which offer preferable payment options.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BNPL, study, ecommerce, instalment payments, Juniper Research
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like