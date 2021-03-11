|
Axis Bank launches wearable contactless payment devices in India

Thursday 11 March 2021 13:16 CET | News

Axis Bank has launched a range of wearable contactless payment devices in India.

Named ‘Wear N Pay’, the devices are directly synched with the customers’ bank account and function like a regular debit card. The devices aim to enable users to make payments without having to carry a smartphone or wallet.

To design these products, the bank partnered with Thales and Tappy Technologies. The products are exclusively available on the Mastercard platform. The devices are loaded with a variety of accessories such as a band, key chain, and watch.


More: Link


