AstroPay launches Visa prepaid card in Peru

The launch is part of the company’s expansion goals and aims to empower customers from LATAM, especially those without a bank account, to access the possibilities of digital economy and engage in online transactions, as part of a cashless economy.
Convenience, easiness of use, and enhanced security for online transactions
AstroPay’s latest partnership with global card issuer and payments processor Visa allows both new and old customers to access a simple, secure, and convenient payment method for their future online purchases. Each card can be easily activated by customers instantly and without a fee and can be used to pay online at any merchant or ecommerce platform that accepts Visa.
To make the card more attractive for new customers, it also comes with a series of benefits, including cashbacks that can be later used for discount purchases.
Peru is the latest country on AstroPay’s expansion strategy list and represents a key target for the company thanks to its rapid growth and development in its digital payments industry. At the same time, there is a wide acceptance of Visa for merchants across the country, which will further benefit customers and the overall digital payments industry.
The biggest innovation of the Visa prepaid card is that customers can choose to pay for online purchases at any shop across the globe both in US dollars and Peruvian Soles, which will significantly cut transaction and exchange fees for both end-customers and merchants who are processing the payment.
As previously mentioned, Peru represents the latest country AstroPay decided to launch its operations in and is a part of a more ambition expansion plan to include the rest of LATAM, targeting Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, all countries with significant market penetration of digital payments and a wide array of tools, including digital wallets, available for the underbanked population.
