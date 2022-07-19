Artificial Intelligence augments cross-border payments: Buckzy Payments

Canada-based payments company Buckzy Payments has said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is important in the efficiency and security of cross border transactions.
Buckzy Payments’ officials commented on AI’s capabilities in the payments space in January 2022, when they explained its value in reducing human error and instantly calculating credit ratings for customers. But the rapid evolution of AI technology since then means that decision-makers in the payments space are now exploring how AI can help them solve other payment headaches.
Recent research by IBM shows global uptake of AI is becoming more prevalent across all industries, with over a third (35%) of businesses reporting its use in 2022, a four-point increase from the previous year. Another study by Nvidia has found that 37% of financial services companies plan to use AI in order to gain a competitive advantage. What’s clear from these figures is how AI has spread across multiple business practices, with fintechs investing time and resources in AI as a means to differentiate themselves from competitors.
In the cross-border payments space, AI is accelerating the resolution of transactions by accurately predicting FX rates. Predictive analysis can arrive at a predetermined FX rate, meaning transactions can be processed in real-time and costs remain transparent for all parties involved, as per the press release.
Company officials concluded that AI is now established as an essential component for financial services and the companies that provide them. Companies that downplay AI’s significance will quickly be left behind by more enlightened, forward-thinking competitors who have taken the time and the effort to invest in and integrate AI into both their customer-facing products and services and their back-end systems.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions