News

APEXX Global partners with emerchantpay to expand acquiring coverage

Tuesday 10 May 2022 11:11 CET | News

Payment service provider and acquires emerchantpay has announced a strategic partnership with with global payments platform APEXX Global, to expand its coverage and boost its merchant growth worldwide.

The partnership will increase APEXX’s current ecosystem by providing access to emerchantpay’s in-house global merchant acquiring services and leverage over 300 alternative payment methods, both domestically and cross-border. Thus, APEXX will reach more merchants across different verticals and in key international markets.

Additionally, the agreement will drive operational efficiencies, a higher volume of transactions, and boost payment performance for both companies.

APEXX Global was founded in 2016 and combines gateways, acquirers, shopping carts, and Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) into a single marketplace as a one-stop solution for large PSPs. At the same time, emerchantpay is a global payment service provider for online, mobile, and in-store payments. Its global payments solution is available through simple integration and works with businesses of all sizes.

