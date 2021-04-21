|
Amazon rolls out palm scanning for payments at Whole Foods stores

Wednesday 21 April 2021 15:34 CET | News

Amazon has announced that it is rolling out biometric technology at its Whole Foods stores around Seattle, enabling shoppers to pay for items by scanning their palm.

According to Reuters, the system, called Amazon One, lets customers associate a credit card with their palm print. It offers a contactless alternative to cash and card payments.

Amazon informed that its biometric technology will be live at a Whole Foods near its headquarters in Seattle and will expand to seven more stores in the metro area in coming months.


Keywords: Amazon, biometrics, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
