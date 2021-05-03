|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Amazon expands Key by Amazon service to all regions where they deliver groceries

Monday 3 May 2021 11:15 CET | News

Amazon has announced that it has expanded its Key by Amazon in-garage delivery service to all regions where they deliver groceries.

According to cnet.com, Key by Amazon allows Prime subscribers with compatible smart locks or smart garage openers to receive package and grocery deliveries inside their home. Those who opt in will share temporary access with their delivery person, enabling them to open the door or garage, drop your groceries or packages off inside, and lock things shut behind them.

Key by Amazon's in-garage grocery delivery is available as an option during checkout for all eligible Amazon Prime subscribers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Amazon, delivery
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like