News

Afterpay partners with several retailers and offers shoppers a flexible way to pay

Wednesday 19 August 2020 12:05 CET | News

‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ payments company Afterpay has partnered with several beauty, fitness, and casual fashion retailers, while offering shoppers a flexible way to pay.

According to the press release, the collaboration includes retailers such as Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Skin, FILA, Huda Beauty, and PUMA. Additionally, Afterpay will be celebrating its US-based customers with its bi-annual Afterpay Day, curating deals and promotions from fashion, beauty, and lifestyle retailers and brands. 

Therefore, consumers can visit Afterpay.com to access promotions and discounts from thousands of participating merchants such as SHEIN, tarte cosmetics, bareMinerals, Sunday Supply, Madewell, APL, Ulta Beauty, Herschel Supply, ba&sh, ASOS, American Eagle, Steve Madden, Bandier, and more. 

Besides, in time for the sales, Afterpay is launching two new features designed to give customers flexibility, thus offering them improved visibility into their estimated spend limits, and the option to reschedule payments.

Overall, more than five million US-based customers are currently using Afterpay at more than 15,000 retailers, with availability in Australia, New Zealand, the US and the UK – where it is called Clearpay.  

