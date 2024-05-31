Advanced Fraud Solutions, Tru Treasury to fight deposit fraud

The partnership allows Tru Treasury’s clients to access Positive Pay, a solution designed to protect account holders against check and ACH fraud. The platform enables different fraud prevention features, including image capture and analysis technology, Reverse Positive Pay, and rule-based ACH Positive Pay.
Through this partnership, the companies will enhance the level of security that meets the complexity of the fraud landscape and meet the increasing demands of modern financial institutions. By integrating Positive Pay by AFS with Tru Treasury’s services, financial institutions will have more capabilities to prevent deposit fraud and maintain a high level of security. As instances of deposit fraud and check fraud continue to rise despite the wide adoption of digital payments, financial institutions must deploy state-of-the-art mechanisms to stay ahead of fraudsters. Positive Pay by AFS is the right solution to prevent ACH fraud through rule-based ACH Positive Pay that can be easily customised to fit any financial institution’s risk profile.
Moreover, the partnership between Tru Treasury and AFS will help financial institutions remain proactive and protect account holders from fraud attacks.
Advanced Fraud Solutions serves around 1,000 financial institutions across the US and specialises in providing comprehensive solutions tailored to combat ever-evolving fraud threats. Its solutions are designed to fight and prevent ACH fraud, wire fraud, card fraud, and real-time deposit fraud.
