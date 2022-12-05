Zimpler rolls out Paylink to augment make invoice payments

Paylink allows customers to pay through a link on the digital invoice which redirects them to their banking app, or online banking via Zimpler checkout. There the transaction is initiated, and the customer’s identity is verified through the latest bank verification method. This means customers do not need cards to pay an invoice, as the funds are debited directly from their bank account, in real-time.
Zimpler’s initial collaboration with Brommapojkarna in 2022 showed that out of 13,500 invoices issued over 40% were paid using Paylink. By comparison, only 1% chose to pay by card, where a standard bank transfer remains one of the most popular options. The time it takes for invoices to be paid through Paylink was 30% quicker, taking an average of 17 days to process, compared to the usual 25 days.
Soon, Zimpler will also introduce two new features to the existing Paylink solution: ‘Pay on due date’ and ‘Capture the date and time stamp on each transaction’. These new features will help Brommapojkarna to keep track of all incoming transactions and let their customers choose whether to schedule a payment on or before the due date, during membership renewal.
Company officials stated that adding Paylink to invoices comes with benefits for both consumers and businesses. Being able to click on a link and make direct and secure account-to-account payments simplifies the process for customers. They tend to make a payment much sooner than using other methods. This is a great benefit for organisations with Paylink integration, especially SMEs which may often encounter dips in cash flow due to late invoice payments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions