Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Zimpler rolls out Paylink to augment make invoice payments

Monday 5 December 2022 14:45 CET | News

Sweden-based fintech Zimpler has launched Paylink to increase the efficiency of invoice payments.

 

Paylink allows customers to pay through a link on the digital invoice which redirects them to their banking app, or online banking via Zimpler checkout. There the transaction is initiated, and the customer’s identity is verified through the latest bank verification method. This means customers do not need cards to pay an invoice, as the funds are debited directly from their bank account, in real-time.

Sweden-based fintech Zimpler has launched Paylink to increase the efficiency of invoice payments.

Paying invoices faster

Zimpler’s initial collaboration with Brommapojkarna in 2022 showed that out of 13,500 invoices issued over 40% were paid using Paylink. By comparison, only 1% chose to pay by card, where a standard bank transfer remains one of the most popular options. The time it takes for invoices to be paid through Paylink was 30% quicker, taking an average of 17 days to process, compared to the usual 25 days.

Soon, Zimpler will also introduce two new features to the existing Paylink solution: ‘Pay on due date’ and ‘Capture the date and time stamp on each transaction’. These new features will help Brommapojkarna to keep track of all incoming transactions and let their customers choose whether to schedule a payment on or before the due date, during membership renewal.

Company officials stated that adding Paylink to invoices comes with benefits for both consumers and businesses. Being able to click on a link and make direct and secure account-to-account payments simplifies the process for customers. They tend to make a payment much sooner than using other methods. This is a great benefit for organisations with Paylink integration, especially SMEs which may often encounter dips in cash flow due to late invoice payments.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: account-to-account payment, checkout optimisation , payment methods, SMEs, product launch
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Arc, epay, Fi, LINK, Paym, Target
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Arc

|

epay

|

Fi

|

Paym

|

Target

|
Discover all the Company news on Arc and other articles related to Arc in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:
Discover all the Company news on epay and other articles related to epay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:
Discover all the Company news on Fi and other articles related to Fi in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:
Discover all the Company news on LINK and other articles related to LINK in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:
Discover all the Company news on Paym and other articles related to Paym in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:
Discover all the Company news on Target and other articles related to Target in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like