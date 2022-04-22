Yapily teams up with Yonder to help their customers access credit

UK-based API provider Yapily and rewards credit card provider Yonder have teamed up to serve underbanked customers access credit without needing a UK credit score.
According to a study by Experian about 9% of the adult population have little to no credit history, which is why Yapily and Yonder have teamed up. With the consent of customers, Yapily Data will enable Yonder to obtain individual bank account information through a secure API. They will analyse factors such as the individual’s income and expenses to create a holistic credit profile.
Using Yapily Payments, Yonder will be able to offer instant account-to-account open banking payments as a way to pay the credit balance. Through open banking Yonder can offer access to finance to those without a credit scoring which can include, expats, immigrants, and young people.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions