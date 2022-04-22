|
Yapily teams up with Yonder to help their customers access credit

Friday 22 April 2022 14:53 CET | News

UK-based API provider Yapily and rewards credit card provider Yonder have teamed up to serve underbanked customers access credit without needing a UK credit score.

According to a study by Experian about 9% of the adult population have little to no credit history, which is why Yapily and Yonder have teamed up. With the consent of customers, Yapily Data will enable Yonder to obtain individual bank account information through a secure API. They will analyse factors such as the individual’s income and expenses to create a holistic credit profile. 

Using Yapily Payments, Yonder will be able to offer instant account-to-account open banking payments as a way to pay the credit balance. Through open banking Yonder can offer access to finance to those without a credit scoring which can include, expats, immigrants, and young people.


