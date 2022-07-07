Worldline partners with manager.one to manage business expenses

This white label solution will enable banks to augment the web and mobile banking experience, simplifying the issuing and management of business cards for their customers. Cardholders will see the management of their business expenses facilitated and will save time.
Better controlling and forecasting employees’ expenses have always been important challenges for organisations to which banks can definitely answer and support their clients bringing value-added services, as per the press release.
This solution will enable companies to improve their efficiency related to business expense management thanks to an easier collection and analysis of receipts (OCR* technologies), the capability to identify suspicious expenses declarations and generate virtual cards, leading to fraud and costs reductions.
These functionalities will be supported by Worldline’s card issuing processing platform, which already manages more than 126 million cards and processes circa 10 billion transactions for financial institutions across Europe.
