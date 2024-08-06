Subscribe
News

Vodeno partners with Aion Bank and BLIK

Tuesday 6 August 2024

Vodeno has announced its partnership with Aion Bank in order to provide financial institutions and costumers in the region of Europe with BLIK-as-a-service. 

Following this announcement, this collaboration is expected to enable Vodeno and Aion Bank, both of which participate in the VLIK system as an issuer, to deliver fintechs, banks, and financial institutions secure and fast access to BLIK solutions. 

In addition, the enterprises are expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

More information on the announcement

BLIK has become a popular payment solution in Poland and is currently expanding its services and network of partnerships in order to accelerate its strategy of developing and increasing its overall market presence. The strategic deal with Vodeno and Aion Bank is expected to mark BLIK’s first as-a-service agreement, which will also enable multiple entities, from financial or non-financial sectors across the region of Europe, to have the possibility to leverage its suite of tools and benefits. 

According to the official press release, Vodeno and Aion Bank are set to combine a scalable, secure, and flexible cloud-based platform with comprehensive banking solutions, based on Aion’s European Central Bank license, which is regulated by the National Bank of Belgium. In addition, their Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) products are set to be available to businesses and firms from within the financial sector, as well as other non-financial areas across the continent. 

This process is expected to allow Vodeno and Aion Bank to integrate several financial products, including instant transaction services in local currencies, directly and safely into the systems of their clients among the ecommerce, retail, fintech, and banking sectors.


More: Link


