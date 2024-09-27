Subscribe
Vista Point obtains USD 227 million closed end second mortgage securitisation

Friday 27 September 2024

Nonagency mortgage origination and investment platform Vista Point has announced that it completed its USD 227 million securitisation. 

Following another closed end second lien (CES) securitisation issuance, the current announcement brings the company’s total to over USD 800 million. In addition, to date, Vista Point acquired and originated more than USD 5.8 billion in nonagency residential loans since the launch of its operations in 2019. The completion of the USD 227 million CES comes shortly after Vista Point introduced an adjustable rate HELOC to its wholesale and correspondent business partners.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Vista Point underlined that their company aims to continue to advance nonagency CES execution and developing liquidity in the broader markets and to its business partners. Having over USD 800 million in CES production, and two successful CES securitisations, the firm plans to increase widespread adoption and growth in this segment.

Vista Point’s commitment and capabilities

By merging senior management and operational teams’ expertise in residential agency and nonagency mortgage, Vista Point delivers a full suite of nonagency first lien, closed-end second lien, and HELOC owner-occupied and investor mortgage loan products covering nearly all 50 US states. Sourcing via multiple channels enables the company’s solutions to meet the financing needs, demands, and preferences of self-employed and W-2 borrowers who are currently underserved or overlooked by traditional lending platforms.

Moreover, considering its position at the intersection of alternative credit and nonagency residential mortgage, Vista Point works towards enabling diversified exposure for investors to this asset class in whole loan, securitised or structured form that fits investment goals and operational requirements. The firm also has the ability to co-invest with its partners, which allows it to align with the interests of its users.

Additionally, Vista Point underlined its commitment to solidifying its business-to-business channels, providing optimised returns to investors, and fostering growth. The company focuses its efforts on building lasting collaborations, and generating returns, among others.

Vista Point

