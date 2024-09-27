Vista Point obtains USD 227 million closed end second mortgage securitisation

Following another closed end second lien (CES) securitisation issuance, the current announcement brings the company’s total to over USD 800 million. In addition, to date, Vista Point acquired and originated more than USD 5.8 billion in nonagency residential loans since the launch of its operations in 2019. The completion of the USD 227 million CES comes shortly after Vista Point introduced an adjustable rate HELOC to its wholesale and correspondent business partners.
