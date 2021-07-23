|
Velliv chooses Aiia for Open Bankin payments

Friday 23 July 2021 14:40 CET | News

European Open Banking platform Aiia (formerly known as Nordic API Gateway) has partnered with commercial pensions company based in the Nordics, Velliv.

Velliv now offers more than 360.000 customers Open Banking payments to top up pension funds instantly. After a successful proof of concept in the end of 2020, Velliv has decided to move ahead with Open Banking payments from Aiia. During the months of trying Aiia’s payment platform, Velliv found out that customers preferred paying with their bank account.  

Aiia and Velliv will continue the collaborations and are already looking into adding Open Banking to other business areas of Velliv’s during the 2021 year.


Keywords: partnership, Open Banking, online payments, mobile payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Scandinavia
