U.S. Bank launches Spanish voice assistant

Customers who set their language preference to Spanish in the U.S. Bank Mobile App will now be able to check their balance and transactions, transfer and send money, track their credit score, lock and unlock their card, make payments, and search for and complete many other functions – just by talking into their smartphone in Spanish. And if they’d prefer to text instead of talk, Asistente Inteligente supports that too.
Asistente Inteligente was launched with the expertise of Spanish speakers, and Hispanic employees in the U.S. Bank Nosotros Latinos Business Resource Group helped test it, to ensure customers always experience the proper language usage in its proper context.
By talking or texting with Asistente Inteligente, Spanish speaking customers have asimple way to navigate the numerous features of the U.S. Bank Mobile App. It’s part of the bank’s broader effort to provide Spanish-language digital capabilities to Hispanic customers.
Service in Spanish is Hispanic customers’ second-highest priority when choosing a bank, behind only branch location, according to MRI-Simmons’ National Consumer Study.
