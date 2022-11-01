Tuum adds investment solutions with Bricknode

Bricknode has developed a core investment platform, Bricknode Broker, which supports multi-asset investing, from stocks and bonds to mutual funds and commodities. The platform is dynamic and configurable, enabling financial services providers to launch unique investment propositions in weeks.
Modularity is a key concept of both Tuum and Bricknode's business models. Financial companies can select the specific modules needed to power their business and integrate them seamlessly alongside third-party applications.
Tuum is a next-generation core banking technology provider. Its API-first, cloud-agnostic and highly configurable platform covers retail and business banking processes, from accounts and lending to payments and cards, allowing financial institutions to roll out customer-centric financial solutions. The company serves customers throughout Europe and has offices in Tallinn, Berlin, Malaga, and London.
