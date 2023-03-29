Turkey-based QNB Finansbank rolls out account aggregation tool

Developed in line with the Open Banking legislation, this new solution allows companies to access multiple bank accounts through the Digital Bridge Platform. The 'All Banks' application also reportedly provides a comprehensive view of detailed account activities and enables fund transfers.
Through the supposed user-friendly interface of the Digital Bridge Platform, QNB Finansbank Digital Bridge users can access the 'All Banks' application directly or through internet and mobile banking within the platform. This makes it possible for companies to collect account information from multiple banks in one place, increasing efficiency and saving time, according to PSM.
Commenting on the launch of the 'All Banks' application, QNB eFinans General Manager and QNB Finansbank Group Corporate Digital Banking President emphasised the importance of offering customers more choices and control over their financial decisions. He also highlighted the role of interface providers in utilising the technological opportunities offered by Open Banking and presenting them to customers in a user-friendly way.
QNB Finansbank is reportedly known for its customer-oriented approach and digitalised financial services. With the launch of the 'All Banks' application, the bank aims to provide a new and different experience in the sector. The application is very compatible with the understanding of facilitating digital transformation inherent in the Digital Bridge, enabling companies to perform their banking transactions from a single place, without the need for any other digital platform, PSM continues.
The Digital Bridge Platform currently serves around 300,000 companies for their banking transactions and 100,000 for other digital solutions. QNB Finansbank Digital Bridge plans to continue providing better digitalisation experiences to companies by following the innovations in the sector. In summary, the launch of the 'All Banks' application by QNB Finansbank Digital Bridge reportedly is a significant development in the Turkish banking and financial services sector. The application is designed to facilitate Open Banking and provide a better user experience for companies, enabling them to access multiple bank accounts and perform their banking transactions in one place, PSM concludes.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions