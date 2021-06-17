|
News

Temenos partners with Société Générale

Thursday 17 June 2021 14:43 CET | News

The Switzerland-based software company Temenos has announced building a new cloud-based platform for account management and transactions for France-based bank Société Générale.

The new Temenos platform will replace the existing systems of the bank in 13 European countries and the Asian market. The project aims for transaction banking with payment flows between companies. 

Payments via the platform should comply with the current European standard ISO 20022, which has also been implemented in Switzerland. With Société Générale, Temenos is offering its banking IT from the data cloud on a modular basis (Software-as-a-Service SaaS).


More: Link


