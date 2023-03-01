Subscribe
Taxfix takes over Steuerbot

Wednesday 1 March 2023 13:16 CET | News

Mobile tax platform Taxfix has announced the takeover of the Germany-based taxtech start-up Steuerbot.

 

Taxfix aims to expand its market leadership in the area of ​​tax apps and accelerate its expansion on the German market. After completion of the takeover, Steuerbot will be continued as a subsidiary of Taxfix and, despite the takeover, the companies and products will be offered independently and complementarily.

 

What the partners aim to achieve 

According to a Taxfix representative, the takeover of Steuerbot offers both companies opportunities to benefit from each other's experience, insights, and skills. By joining forces, they both plan to offer value to a larger number of customers and accelerate their growth together over the long term. This supports Taxfix’s mission to help more people take the fear out of taxes and finance. A strong customer focus remains a priority after the merger.

A Steuerbot representative states that both companies share the common goal of bringing more social justice into the German tax system and reducing fears. Taxfix is ​​continuously expanding its product portfolio to serve even more customer needs. The company’s next big innovation is the "Expert Service" offer, which allows users to have their tax returns completely prepared by a tax consultant.


Taxfix’s mobile tax platform

Taxfix offers a mobile tax platform with over 5 million downloads in Germany, Italy, and Spain. Taxfix aims to make complex tax systems accessible to everyone. The company has already achieved more than EUR 2 billion in tax refunds for its customers. With their solution, users are guided through their tax returns with the help of guiding questions, or they can have their tax returns prepared entirely by a tax consultant using their expert service.

Employees, including tax experts, developers, and IT security experts, work in Berlin and Madrid on the further development of the Taxfix offer. The company is supported by investors such as Index Ventures, Valar Ventures, Creandum, Redalpine, and Teachers' Venture Growth (TVG).

Steuerbot’s offer

Steuerbot’s aim is to facilitate the process of filing tax returns for its users. To this end, its tax bot guides the users in the chat with personalised and individually adapted questions on the optimal way to their tax returns. So far, Steuerbot has achieved more than EUR 300 million in tax refunds for its customers. With the app, the company aims to ensure that everyone can file their own tax return and get the most out of it, regardless of salary. The start-up was a subsidiary of the Haufe Group until it was taken over by Taxfix in February 2023.


