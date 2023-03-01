Taxfix takes over Steuerbot

According to a Taxfix representative, the takeover of Steuerbot offers both companies opportunities to benefit from each other's experience, insights, and skills. By joining forces, they both plan to offer value to a larger number of customers and accelerate their growth together over the long term. This supports Taxfix’s mission to help more people take the fear out of taxes and finance. A strong customer focus remains a priority after the merger.
A Steuerbot representative states that both companies share the common goal of bringing more social justice into the German tax system and reducing fears. Taxfix is continuously expanding its product portfolio to serve even more customer needs. The company’s next big innovation is the "Expert Service" offer, which allows users to have their tax returns completely prepared by a tax consultant.
Steuerbot’s aim is to facilitate the process of filing tax returns for its users. To this end, its tax bot guides the users in the chat with personalised and individually adapted questions on the optimal way to their tax returns. So far, Steuerbot has achieved more than EUR 300 million in tax refunds for its customers. With the app, the company aims to ensure that everyone can file their own tax return and get the most out of it, regardless of salary. The start-up was a subsidiary of the Haufe Group until it was taken over by Taxfix in February 2023.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions