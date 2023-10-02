Subscribe
News

Sonovate secures Xero certification

Monday 2 October 2023 14:01 CET | News

Sonovate, a UK-based provider of funding and tech services to businesses, has obtained certification from Xero to augment reporting and reconciliation capabilities.

 

Sonovate’s Xero certification allows it to streamline financial management for customers and recognises its technology integration capabilities. Over 40% of Sonovate’s SME customers use Xero as their accounting software.

Seamless integration and advanced financial insights

This integration elevates the customer experience by facilitating the automatic synchronisation of client lists, invoices, and credit notes between both vendors’ systems ensuring that funding transactions made through the Sonovate platform are accurately recorded in Xero users’ accounting software. It also provides users with accurate insights into their invoice funding status, availability, liabilities, and cash allocations in real-time, with easy reporting, a streamlined reconciliation process, and instant payment and debt updates.

This demonstrates Sonovate’s commitment to enhancing its funding platform’s integration capabilities with leading providers of accountancy solutions and recognises the continued high performance of Sonovate’s team in developing its reporting and financial reconciliation capabilities since 2022.

It is the latest improvement to Sonovate’s customer offering and follows the recent launch of a new platform which enhances efficiencies and streamlines processes, helping businesses of all sizes with improved integration across their suite of tech tools, timesheet automation, enhanced financial visibility and reporting. Other benefits of the new platform include improved user experience, faster onboarding, and more flexible, on-demand withdrawal of funds as Sonovate continues to invest in its operations.

Augmenting back and middle office tasks

Sonovate has also expanded its offering with the addition of a new solution to automate back and middle office tasks for recruitment agencies of all sizes. These new capabilities integrate timesheet management and financing to offer a complete solution, eliminating the need for agencies to use different vendors and disjointed systems.

Officials from Sonovate said this advancement in their financial reporting and reconciliation capabilities offers customers complete confidence in accounting for all transactions associated with their financing. Allowing customers to view accurate liabilities in real-time, and to reconcile with ease enables them to pursue growth plans in a challenging economic landscape.


