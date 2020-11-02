|
SIA provides 'Request to Pay' access to Europe-based FIs

Monday 2 November 2020 14:24 CET | News

Italy-based payment group SIA has announce plans to enable financial institutions for Request to Pay (R2P) on EBA Clearing’s technology infrastructure, compliant with the European Payments Council (EPC) scheme.

Request to Pay is an innovative payment method that allows a beneficiary to send a request in real time, through different digital channels, to a payer who can then approve and execute the operation. It is a service meant to manage payment transactions, even one-off payments, between companies, organisations, and individuals with advantages in terms of security, efficiency, and transparency. The new service by EBA Clearing is integrated with the digital platform SIA EasyWay, created to support financial institutions and other Payment Service Providers at European level in the management of cloud-based payments and to facilitate the consolidation of instant payments and the development of innovative Open Banking services introduced by PSD2. 

SIA's solution will allow the possibility to use the Request to Pay service to meet various market players’ needs, who will be able to develop dedicated use cases for their end users. Banca Sella has chosen SIA to subscribe to the new Request to Pay service through the SIA EasyWay platform already used to manage instant payments, according to the official press release.


