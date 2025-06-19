Salt Edge partners with Tuum and LHV Bank

In addition, the collaboration aims to optimise the manner in which financial institutions across the region of Europe access the spectrum of Open Banking features quickly and securely while enabling integration with an API-first and modular core banking platform. LHV Bank is one of the beneficiaries of this collaboration, leveraging the expertise and suite of products of both providers.
According to the official press release, as part of the existing collaboration between Tuum and Salt Edge, the latter was selected by LHV Bank to complement its digital core and ensure full compliance with the UK’s Open Banking regulatory requirements. At the same time, the bank chose Salt Edge’s Open Banking Compliance product, a solution that integrates with their banking core, with its toolkit, management dashboards, robust TPP verification system, and compliance coverage, aiming to allow the company to focus on building optimised banking products. To accelerate development and expand its offerings, LHV Bank also chose Tuum to replace and handle its core banking system.
Furthermore, the process of integrating Salt Edge’s compliance capabilities with Tuum’s API-first, modular core will develop a future-ready foundation that enables LHV Bank to grow rapidly, scale confidently, and deliver an improved experience to its fintech partners and end customers. The companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions