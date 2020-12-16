|
Ripple to offer banks a toolset for implementing CBDCs

Wednesday 16 December 2020 13:27 CET | News

US-based Ripple has announced it is planning on offering central banks a toolset that will enable them to implement various forms of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

During a presentation, company representatives showed Ripple’s suite of cross-border payment products and enterprise solutions for financial institutions, stressing its intention to take those developments into the public sector.

The presentation shows that Ripple’s toolset, which includes the XRP Ledger, Interledger Protocol and PayID (now called Paystring), will enable a CBDC project to study technical, functional, and operational outcomes on platforms that are being used in live payments today.

Ripple plans to use an open-source platform that will ‘be added to and altered based on the specific requirements’ of CBDCs and utilised to offer central banks multiple operational attributes like centralised vs. decentralised record-keeping, consensus algorithms, and accessibility/authorisation choices. The toolset will also allow central banks to tweak economic and functionality options according to their own requirements.

Keywords: Ripple, CBDC, banks, cross-border payments, XRP, Paystring, open-source
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
